East Palo Alto Edition: March 2, 2021

California's new Blue Shield-run COVID-19 vaccine system starts this week

The state’s goal is to scale up from 1.4 to to 4 million immunizations per week. Read more here.

California's vaccine scheduling website is MyTurn.CA.GOV. Those with limited access to the internet, computers, and smartphones can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 to schedule vaccine appointments.

Local leaders demand East Palo Alto gets vaccine priority

East Palo Alto has the lowest rate of vaccination in San Mateo County, with just over 11 percent of its 29,000 residents vaccinated so far. Read more from Palo Alto Patch.

Though it has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the county for cities with a population over 1,500, East Palo Alto has the lowest vaccination rate in San Mateo County.

Click here to see San Mateo County Public Health department's chart of vaccination rates for cities across the county.

The County's Board of Supervisors aims to set up mobile vaccination sites in hard-hit communities including East Palo Alto to ramp up immunizations.

