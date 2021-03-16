East Palo Alto Edition: March 16, 2021

In East Palo Alto, local leaders recently held a press conference to discuss vaccine equity and the lack of vaccine availability in the community.

San Mateo County and the Ravenswood Family Health Center are partnering to expand local COVID-19 vaccine appointments in East Palo Alto to serve seniors and essential workers who live in the hard-hit city. Ravenswood hosts a Community COVID Vaccine Clinic this Saturday, March 20, and click here for more info.

California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program launched on March 15 to assist low-income tenants through the payment of unpaid rent to landlords. Click here for the official website, and here for an overview of the new program.

In the Oakland Unified School District, most elementary school families want the option of returning to in-person learning, according to a recent survey.

Correction to percentage data in previous newscast: In the survey conducted by the school district, 58% opted for in-person instruction, and the percentage of families wanting to send their kids back to school varies by race. More than 90% of families completed the survey.

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in East Palo Alto.