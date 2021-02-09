East Palo Alto Edition: February 9, 2021

KALW’s Health & Equity reporting project will focus on 5 Bay Area communities – West Oakland, East Palo Alto, SF Bayview, Fairfield, and Richmond. In this morning's news update, we focus on East Palo Alto.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30pm, San Mateo County hosts a Spanish-language Covid-19 Vaccine Community Forum on Facebook Live. The virtual forum addresses concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine and the psycho-emotional effects of the pandemic. Watch live on San Mateo County's Facebook event page.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 5pm, San Mateo County’s Facebook page hosts a virtual program about black-led organizations that empower youth of color. In honor of Black History Month, San Mateo County is celebrating black leaders at these organizations -- Family Connections, StreetCode Academy, and Girls to Women. Watch live on this website.

