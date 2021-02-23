East Palo Alto Edition: February 23, 2021

Beginning Feb. 22, San Mateo County expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and child care providers, first responders and food and agricultural workers who are eligible under the state’s Phase 1B as supply allows. Find out which groups are currently eligible to get a vaccine in California.

Hand in Hand EPA is a new one-stop-shop directory of food services, groceries and more for people in East Palo Alto. The site also rounds up volunteering opportunities across East Palo Alto in English and Spanish.

Palo Alto’s Restaurant Relief Grant Program applications are due on March 8, and restaurant owners affected by the pandemic can apply at this link: www.cityofpaloalto.org/restaurantrelief.

Grants of up to $10,000 will help restaurants cover various business operating expenses, including rent, payroll, and facility modifications to accommodate outdoor dining.

