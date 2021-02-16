East Palo Alto Edition: February 16, 2021

This week, San Mateo County is offering a free drive-through vaccination clinic at San Francisco Airport (SFO) for residents 65 years old and older as well as health care workers. Appointments are required, and register here through Carbon Health’s website.

Location: San Francisco International Airport (SFO) – Long Term Parking Garage

Tuesday, Feb 16th from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb 17th from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb 19th from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

On the appointment booking website, looks like Wednesday, Feb 17th still has some openings.

Website with more info about San Mateo County’s drive-through vaccinations at SFO Airport this week: https://www.smchealth.org/sfo65

Find out about San Mateo County’s upcoming vaccine clinics at this website: https://www.smchealth.org/covidvaccine (sign up for their notification tool). The County will reach out to eligible people for upcoming vaccination opportunities.

Ravenswood Family Health Network in East Palo Alto is holding a vaccine clinic this Saturday, Feb 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Ravenswood Family Health Center: 1885 Bay Road, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Who is eligible? San Mateo County residents ages 65 and older and health care workers.

To get an appointment for the Feb 20th vaccination clinic in East Palo Alto, you will need to pick up an armband from Ravenswood Family Health Center at 1885 Bay Road, East Palo Alto on Friday, February 19th. Armbands will be available to our eligible patients and the community, on a first come, first served by blocks of time. For more detailed information, visit their website.

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in East Palo Alto.