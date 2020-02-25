 Earthquake Flood Risk Prompts Order To Drain California Dam | KALW

Earthquake Flood Risk Prompts Order To Drain California Dam

By AP 7 minutes ago
  • Lake Anderson Dam, Morgan Hill, CA
    Lake Anderson Dam, Morgan Hill, CA
    Schizoform / Flickr / Creative Commons

Officials worried that an earthquake could collapse a big dam south of San Francisco have ordered its reservoir to be completely drained by October to reduce the risk of the dam failing and sending floodwaters into communities.

The Mercury News reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says the 240-foot earthen Anderson Dam poses too great of a risk of collapse. It must be fully drained by Oct. 1.

The dam was built in 1950 and is located between San Jose and the community of Morgan Hill. The Anderson Reservoir is owned by the local Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Tags: 
AP News

Related Content

Oroville Dam Reached Capacity Faster Than Previous 16 Years

By Feb 17, 2017

Since going over capacity last week, the water level in the Oroville Dam has dropped, but it's still at a higher level for this time of year than the previous 16 years.

Guajataca Dam's Failure Highlights Puerto Rico's Infrastructure Issues

By Carrie Kahn Oct 9, 2017

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST: