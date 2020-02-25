Earthquake Flood Risk Prompts Order To Drain California Dam

Officials worried that an earthquake could collapse a big dam south of San Francisco have ordered its reservoir to be completely drained by October to reduce the risk of the dam failing and sending floodwaters into communities.

The Mercury News reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says the 240-foot earthen Anderson Dam poses too great of a risk of collapse. It must be fully drained by Oct. 1.

The dam was built in 1950 and is located between San Jose and the community of Morgan Hill. The Anderson Reservoir is owned by the local Santa Clara Valley Water District.