 Drawing Political Lines; Challenging Marriage-Equality Governor | KALW
Drawing Political Lines; Challenging Marriage-Equality Governor

By Eric Jansen 13 seconds ago

North Central California detail of 2011 Final Congressional District Map of California.
Credit California Citizens Redistricting Commission

Lines are being drawn for the decennial mapping of Congressional, state legislative, and county and city districts based on the prior year’s census. This decade, there are more LGBTQ members on the California citizens’ panel that draws those lines than in 2011. Meanwhile, an effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom – a long-time LGBTQ ally – seems to have a good chance of qualifying.

10 pm tonight (Tuesday) on Out in the Bay, hear the implications for the Golden State’s queer residents from Bay Area Reporter assistant editor and politics columnist Matthew S. Bajko, who has covered politics for the B.A.R. for two decades.

Bajko says having LGBTQ reps on the California Citizens Redistricting Commission reduces the risk of queer neighborhoods being split, which came close to happening ten years ago and could have reduced the likelihood of LGBTQ politicians being elected to represent the community in Sacramento and Washington. He gives insightful analysis and shares nuances not in his B.A.R. articles with Out in the Bay listeners.

Related Content

SF’s Gay Supervisor on Queer Culture, Housing, and COVID Recovery

By Eric Jansen Feb 2, 2021
Office of Supervisor Rafael Mandelman

On tonight's Out in the Bay (10 pm Tuesday) San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says his passion for politics goes back to age 5 and his passion for providing mental health services to combat homelessness from his mother “spiraling into mental illness” a few years later.

Though he grew up in gay-friendly San Francisco from age 11 — when he moved north to live with his grandmother — he “had to leave San Francisco to come out” while a sophomore at Yale, which he called “the gay Ivy.”

Mandelman shares more about his life and discusses affordable housing, mental health, homelessness, economic recovery from COVID and efforts to preserve queer culture in SF’s Castro district and city-wide.

Why Did Democrats Lose Seats They Expected To Win?

By & Malihe Razazan Nov 30, 2020

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the Democratic party’s losses across the county. President-elect Joe Biden won with election with 80 million votes, but Democrats lost dozens of House seats and a number of key Senate races.

Searching for Intimacy During COVID

By Eric Jansen Jan 3, 2021
Truc Nguyen

In the Bay and across the country, we’re nearly 10 months into COVID restrictions. Some of us are skin-starved, many love-starved. No hugs, no spooning, no sex. No friends, no family. It’s a lot to deal with.

But many of us felt lonesome even before the pandemic pushed us further into isolation. Getting what we truly need is always a challenge, so how are we coping now? To find out, Out in the Bay producer Truc Nguyen got intimate with Bay Area residents. {NOTE: this episode contains some frank and graphic language.}

California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan Kicks Into Gear

By Dec 16, 2020
Creative Commons

The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered this week in the Bay Area. But getting the vaccines out to the people that need them is no small task.

Learning from Asexuals About Sex & Relationships

By Eric Jansen Feb 9, 2021
Sylvie Roskoff

Quick, what’s your sexuality? Most of us know roughly where we fall on the Kinsey scale that goes from zero (totally straight) to six (flaming faggot or butchest of dykes). But have you considered another continuum, the asexual – allosexual one?

Science writer Angela Chen explains it eloquently tonight on Out in the Bay (10pm Tuesday), but in my crude shorthand: this continuum has on one end those repulsed by sex, to horny-as-hell on the other, with most folks — gay, straight and otherwise — between those extremes. Chen shares some of her own discovering asexuality journey and discusses her book, Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex, on this week’s Out in the Bay.

Manny's on a Mission to Revive Civil Discourse

By Eric Jansen Jan 19, 2021
David Perry & Associates


Can we have civil civic discourse in these fractious times? Manny Yekutiel, activist and owner of the cafe, bookstore and civic events space Manny’s, passionately believes so and tells us why, 10 pm tonight (Tuesday) on Out in the Bay.

Manny opened his “people-powered and community-focused meeting and learning place” in San Francisco’s Mission District on Election Night 2018 to encourage civic engagement. He’s since hosted hundreds of events — initially in person, now virtually — on topics ranging from politics to climate change, criminal justice reform and LGBTQ rights.

‘Funeral Diva’ Pamela Sneed says ‘We can heal’

By Eric Jansen Dec 13, 2020
Patricia Silva

Pamela Sneed’s prose and poetry can reach out and grab you. They did me. She reads four poems from her new memoir, Funeral Diva, on this week’s Out in the Bay and shares some of her life story.