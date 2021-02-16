Drawing Political Lines; Challenging Marriage-Equality Governor

Lines are being drawn for the decennial mapping of Congressional, state legislative, and county and city districts based on the prior year’s census. This decade, there are more LGBTQ members on the California citizens’ panel that draws those lines than in 2011. Meanwhile, an effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom – a long-time LGBTQ ally – seems to have a good chance of qualifying.

10 pm tonight (Tuesday) on Out in the Bay, hear the implications for the Golden State’s queer residents from Bay Area Reporter assistant editor and politics columnist Matthew S. Bajko, who has covered politics for the B.A.R. for two decades.

Bajko says having LGBTQ reps on the California Citizens Redistricting Commission reduces the risk of queer neighborhoods being split, which came close to happening ten years ago and could have reduced the likelihood of LGBTQ politicians being elected to represent the community in Sacramento and Washington. He gives insightful analysis and shares nuances not in his B.A.R. articles with Out in the Bay listeners.

