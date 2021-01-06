Dozens Of Republicans Refuse To Certify Election Results Despite No Evidence Of Fraud

On this edition of Your Call, Congress prepares to officially certify the electoral college vote count, dozens of Republicans in the House and Senate are planning to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, repeating dangerous conspiracy theories about widespread fraud and a stolen election.

Donald Trump is now pressuring Mike Pence to thwart the vote. Civil rights lawyers and citizen activists say the damage they are doing should not be underestimated. What precedent is being set?

Guests:

Kristen Clarke, President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Sylvia Albert, is Director of Voting and Elections at Common Cause

