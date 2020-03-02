Don't forget to vote

A brief newscast on Prop 13

Prop 13 is the only state-wide ballot measure.

If passed it will authorize a 15 billion dollar bond to build, repair, and modernize schools including public universities. About 9 billion would go to K - 12 schools largely to improve safety, and update and build new facilities.

The measure would set aside 10 percent of state money for districts with fewer than 25 hundred students. And it would give up to five percent more of state matching money to low-income districts.

The nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California published a state-wide survey last month. It found that about 53 percent of likely voters supported the measure, with 36 percent opposed; others are undecided. Prop 13 requires a simple majority to pass.