Domestic Terrorism Strikes The Capitol & President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory Is Certified

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss Trump’s attempted coup as thousands of armed pro-Trump anarchists violently breached the nation’s Capitol yesterday, while Congress was in the process of certifying the election results. Last night, after the riots, some members of Congress revoked their decision to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

The House blocked the attempt with a 303-to-121 vote while the Senate offered a sharper rebuke with a 93-to-6 vote. We also discuss what a Democratic-controlled House and Senate will mean for President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda. More than 25 million workers in the US are unemployed, including more than 1.2 million workers who are still waiting for unemployment aid that they applied for last March. What should Biden’s priorities be?

Guest:

Robert Reich, former US secretary of labor and professor of public policy at UC Berkeley and senior fellow at the Blum Center. His latest book is The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It

Web Resources:

