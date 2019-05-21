Dictatorship's victims confront past crimes in "The Silence of Others"

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with the director of “The Silence of Others,” a documentary telling the stories of victims of Spain’s dictatorship under General Franco and their search for justice.

The film follows survivors for six years in their struggle not to let Spain forget its past and their efforts to organize a groundbreaking lawsuit that sought trials for crimes against humanity. How are survivors of the dictatorship organizing against state-imposed amnesia?

Guest:

Robert Bahar, an Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker, producer and writer, and co-director of "The Silence of Others"

