Desert Meets Default At Burning Man (excerpt)

Burning Man is known for massive, Instagram-friendly art installations that are a stark contrast to the beige, desert backdrop. There are also many smaller projects, labors of love that easily get lost. In this installment, THE INTERSECTION discovers one.

"Hello Burning Man! This is Betsy. On the toilet."

To the naked eye, it looks like an old phone on a dusty table with a small sign that reads “Information.” Curious folks at Burning Man pick up the receiver and it starts to ring. What awaits them on the other end is totally unexpected.

The Phone Experiment™ is the creation of David Cooper, a coder-slash- comedian who lives in San Francisco. He was kind enough to give us access to more than 24-hours of recorded conversations that are at once funny and touching, intimate and outrageous.

THE INTERSECTION looks at changing cities through physical intersections. This time we’re doing something different: The city is temporary and the intersections are conceptual. We’re heading to a remote corner of Nevada for Burning Man.

