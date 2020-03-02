Dems Support Biden To Stop Sanders & Get Out The Vote Efforts On Super Tuesday

On this edition of Your Call, we'll disccuss the decision by major Democrats to support Joe Biden in order to stop Bernie Sanders from getting the nomination. Yesterday, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out to support Biden. Other supporters include Beto O'Rourke, Dianne Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, and John Kerry. What difference will this make on Super Tuesday?

Later in the show, we’ll discuss get out the vote efforts. According to the Pew Research Center, a record 32 million Latinos are eligible to vote this year.More than half of all eligible Latinx voters live in Super Tuesday states. And what about young people, a group that doesn’t vote in large numbers. Will that change on Super Tuesday? What is the ground game of candidates in states like Texas and California?

Guests:

Gabrielle Gurley, deputy editor of The American Prospect

Nicole Acevedo, staff reporter at NBC News and NBC Latino

Julián Aguilar, immigration reporter for The Texas Tribune

Web Resources:

The American Prospect, Gabrielle Gurley: Los Angeles County’s Seismic Voting Shift

NBC News, Nicole Acevedo: Candidates need young people to boost Latino voter turnout. Here's why.

NBC News, Suzanne Gamboa: Can Latinos seal the deal for Sanders on Super Tuesday?

The Guardian, Mario Koran: 'The young are our moral compass': how US teens are getting out the vote

Power California