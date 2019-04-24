Defend Youth 2019

This week, on April 24, 2019, we will discuss how to deal with lawbreakers when cultural factors have shaped the individual's path to criminal behavior, looking especially to juvenile delinquents? Is incarceration a relic of the past, or a necessity? When are community-based alternatives better than an institutional approach? YLR Host Jeff Hayden welcomes our on-air guests: Richard "Rick" Halpern, juvenile managing attorney, Private Defender Program of the San Mateo County Bar Association; James Wade, Assistant San Mateo County District Attorney. James recently completed an assignment as deputy in charge of the juvenile division, San Mateo County DA’s office; plus Gregory Tanaka, PhD, former juvenile defense attorney, Office of Public Defender, Honolulu, Hawaii. With his doctorate in education and anthropology, Gregory is co-founder of Anamatangi Polynesian Voices, a community organization created to teach language and culture revitalization to Polynesian youth in East Palo Alto, promoting mental health, leadership skills and civic engagement. Questions/comments for Rick, James and Gregory? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255. Also, this is our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 8pm PDT, attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 800-525-9917, for private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions. Lastly, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist, invites calls to his office tomorrow on Bankruptcy Law: 9am-Noon Thursday, April 25, 800-477-3111 -- Mr Bayer's public service for KALW's audience.