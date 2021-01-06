D.C. Mayor Issues 6 P.M. Curfew As Trump Supporters Breach Capitol

As supporters of President Trump clash with police and breach the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," her statement reads.

The curfew will last until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

It does not apply to essential workers, including media with outlet-issued credentials.

The curfew comes after thousands of Trump's supporters and far-right protesters stormed the Capitol, prompting the House and Senate to swiftly go into recess as Capitol Police locked down the building.

Their action was in response to a joint session being held in Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over Trump. Various Republican lawmakers are objecting to the Electoral College results.

Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday. After his speech, many of his supporters pushed past barriers erected on the U.S. Capitol, yelling, "Whose Capitol? Our Capitol," as NPR's Hannah Allam reports.

