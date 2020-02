In 1611, Nur Jahan was 34, widowed, and a single mother when she married the Mughal emperor. She rose to power in India, but years later story faded from people’s memories. Farah Yasmeen Shaikh is telling her legacy in the show "The Forgotten Empress."

See "The Forgotten Empress" this weekend at the Hammer Theater on the campus of San Jose State University, at 7:30 p.m. The show will also run at Z Space in San Francisco on March 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m.