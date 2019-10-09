DA Candidate Suzy Loftus / Busking On BART / African Innovators In Silicon Valley

First up, former police commission president Suzy Loftus on why she should be San Francisco's next top cop. Then, we hear about a BART director’s attempt to stop panhandling on BART. And, a Mountain View gathering this weekend wants to connect Silicon Valley to Africa.
Segments:
- Interim San Francisco DA Suzy Loftus Makes The Case for Why She Should Keep the Post
- Busking On Bart Could Be A Thing Of The Past If One Bart Director Has Her Way
- San Jose Innovator Wants To Connect Silicon Valley To Africa
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.