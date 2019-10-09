 DA Candidate Suzy Loftus / Busking On BART / African Innovators In Silicon Valley | KALW

First up, former police commission president Suzy Loftus on why she should be San Francisco's next top cop. Then, we hear about a BART director’s attempt to stop panhandling on BART. And, a Mountain View gathering this weekend wants to connect Silicon Valley to Africa.

Interim San Francisco DA Suzy Loftus Makes The Case for Why She Should Keep the Post

Courtesy of Suzy Loftus

The race for San Francisco’s District Attorney is proving to be one of the city’s most surprising races in recent memory. A few days before early voting opened this week, Mayor Breed appointed Suzy Loftus as interim DA.

Busking On Bart Could Be A Thing Of The Past If One Bart Director Has Her Way

Porfirio Rangel / KALW

If you take BART often, your ride has probably been interrupted by folks playing instruments, rapping, dancing — or all of the above. This month, BART’s Board of Directors will be considering a ban on aggressive panhandling, which might effectively put an end to busking on board.

San Jose Innovator Wants To Connect Silicon Valley To Africa

Impact Hub Khartoum

The Innovate for Africa Conference connects African entrepreneurs and innovators to Silicon Valley to create partnerships that can help the continent grow its already booming tech field. Cities like Lagos, Nigeria and Nairobi, Kenya have rapidly growing tech sectors. 