DA Candidate Nancy Tung / Empowering Black Women Through Music / Rodeo In The Bay

By News Producer Oct 10, 2019

First up, a candidate for San Francisco District Attorney wants to take politics out of the prosecutor’s office. Then, a new band out of Oakland uplifts black women through their special sound. And, for today’s Audiograph, we’re headed to the rodeo.

DA Candidate Nancy Tung Wants To Take Politics Out Of The Prosecutor’s Office

By Oct 10, 2019
Holly J. McDede / KALW

Nancy Tung is a longtime prosecutor running to be San Francisco’s next district attorney. She says San Francisco prosecutors need a leader who can make hard choices that aren’t necessarily politically popular. 

Oakland Band The Onyx Brings Eclectic Sound And Honors Black Women

By Damien D Minor Oct 10, 2019
Josh Egel

The Onyx is a diverse collective of six black female artists, based in Oakland, who have audiences grooving to a range of sounds from R&B and rock to Latin music. In this interview, singer Dane’elle Emerson and drummer Genesis Valentine talk about empowering black women through music.

The Onyx self-titled EP is available now. See them perform this Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Life is Living Festival in West Oakland’s Bobby Hutton Park. 

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

70-Plus Years Of The Grand National Rodeo At Cow Palace

By Jasmin Lopez Oct 10, 2019

For today’s Audiograph, we’re headed to the rodeo.