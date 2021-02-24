 'Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy' Exposes The Truth About The War On Drugs | KALW
'Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy' Exposes The Truth About The War On Drugs

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 2 hours ago
  • "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy" is streaming now on Netflix.
On this edition of Your Call, award winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson discusses his new Netflix documentary, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy. Nelson looks back on how the crack epidemic of the early 1980s decimated Black and Brown communities.

The epidemic fueled racial and economic inequality, hyper-aggressive policing, mass incarceration, and government corruption at the highest levels. Nelson says we need to expose the truth about the past in order to change policies.

Stanley Nelson, Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker and founder of Firelight Media. Stanley is a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow and recipient of the National Medal in the Humanities. Some of his films include Freedom Riders, The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution and The Murder of Emmett Till

 

