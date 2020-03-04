COVID19: First Death In California, How We Should Prepare & How Nurses Are Reacting

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID19. According to the World Health Organization, there are now 94,000 global cases in at least 75 countries. There are more than 3,200 reported fatalities.

In the United States, there are over 100 cases. The death toll has risen to 11. Yesterday, California reported its first coronavirus-related death in Placer County. It's the first US death outside of Washington state. Shortly after, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California. While no cases have been reported in San Francisco yet, Berkeley did confirm its first case on Tuesday. What can we learn from virologists about COVID19? National Nurses United say the nation’s hospitals are unprepared. What needs to change?

Guests:

Angela Rasmussen, PhD, virologist and Associate Research Scientist at Columbia University

Michelle Mahon, RN, Nurse Practice Specialist at National Nurses United

Web Resources:

CDC Information: COVID-19

The Atlantic, David Michaels: What Trump Could Do Right Now to Keep Workers Safe From the Coronavirus

ProPublica: U.S. Hospitals Say They’re Ready for Coronavirus. Their Infection Control Violations Say Otherwise.

Washington Post, Mary T. Basset and Natalia Linos: The coronavirus could hit the U.S. harder than other wealthy countries

Harvard Business Review: How Coronavirus Could Impact the Global Supply Chain by Mid-March