COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Efficacy Against Variants & What You Can Do After Getting Vaccinated

On this edition of Your Call, we're taking your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California and discussing vaccine efficacy against variants. California, a state with almost 40 million residents, has now administered more than 10.5 million doses.

Over 50 percent of seniors have now received a shot. The state is also reserving 40 percent of its supply for low-income residents in nearly 450 zip codes. What questions do you have?

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease physician and professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News & California Healthline

Web Resources:

Find out if it’s your turn to get the vaccine / or call: 833-422-4255

Volunteer to work at a vaccination site for a four hour shift and get the vaccine

Health conditions/high risk eligibility beginning March 15

CalMatters, Barbara Feder Ostrov and Ana B. Ibarra: California upends how it’s divvying up scarce vaccines

NBC Bay Area: California Counties Don't Want Blue Shield's Vaccine Program

The New York Times, Lauren Leatherby and Scott Reinhard: More Contagious Variant Is Spreading Fast in U.S., Even as Overall Cases Level Off