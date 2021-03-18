COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Californians With Disabilities, Health Conditions & More Eligible

On this edition of Your Call, we get an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California. AAccording to data published by the CDC, 1 in 8 Americans are now fully vaccinated. About 22% of Californians have now received a dose and over 13 million doses have been administered across the state.

Californians who are 16-64 years old with disabilities and certain high-risk health conditions are now eligible to get a vaccine. Public transit workers, people experiencing homelessness and those in federal immigrant detention centers are also eligible. What questions do you have?

Guest:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News & California Healthline

Web Resources:

Find out if it’s your turn to get the vaccine / or call: 833-422-4255

Health conditions/high risk eligibility beginning March 15

Volunteer to work at a vaccination site for a four hour shift and get the vaccine

California releases details on how millions can get COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Monday