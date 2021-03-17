COVID-19 Relief Funding To Be Dispersed To States In The Next 60 Days

The newest stimulus bill passed by Congress last week allocated $350 Billion to state and local governments for coronavirus relief.

The first round of funds will be dispersed within the next two months. The second portion will be paid out a year from now.

San Francisco will receive $650 million as a joint county and city. Other counties, and cities with over 50,000 residents, will receive funds from the federal government. The city of San Jose will get nearly $225 million. The city of Oakland will get just under $200 million. Most of the big cities in the bay area will get anywhere from $9 to $40 million from the federal government.

Cities with fewer than 50,000 residents will get their federal funds through county allocations.