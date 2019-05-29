Could the US address inequality to improve public health?

On the next Your Call, we’ll talk about the importance of social services to public health.

The US spends more per person on medical care than any other country, and still ranks poorly compared with other nations in indicators of mortality and life expectancy. But the US is not a big per-capita spender on social benefits – and those countries that are, but spend less on healthcare, generally have better health. How could rebuilding our social compact heal us?

Guest:

Dr. Tony Iton, senior vice president for Healthy Communities at The California Endowment, former director for the Alameda County Public Health Department

Web Resources:

Building Healthy Communities: The Problem With Healthcare In America

The Fresno Bee: Study: Whites dying at increasing rates in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Kern counties

The Bakersfield Californian: Toxic stress is a killer — what can we do about it?

NPR: What's Your Purpose? Finding A Sense Of Meaning In Life Is Linked To Health