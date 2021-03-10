On this edition of Your Call, we are speaking with Grace Blakeley about her new book, The Corona Crash: How the Pandemic Will Change Capitalism.

She warns that the pandemic could tip us into a new era of monopoly capitalism, as tech giants like Amazon and Netflix balloon in profit and power. She says we need a radical response like a global Green New Deal to prevent massive inequality.

Guest:

Grace Blakeley, staff writer at Tribune Magazine and host of the weekly podcast, A World to Win. Former Research Fellow at The Institute for Public Policy Research and author of Stolen: How to Save the World from Financialisation and The Corona Crash: How the Pandemic Will Change Capitalism

Web Resources:

Tribune Magazine, Grace Blakeley: Yes, We Can Raise Corporation Tax in a Pandemic

Jacobin, Grace Blakeley: Bill Gates Can’t Save the Planet

The Guardian, Grace Blakeley: We were told capitalism had won. But now workers can take back control