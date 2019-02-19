Coping with depression in prison

From the series Uncuffed:

Raymond Jones is often debilitated by depression. Sometimes he doesn’t want to shower, eat, or even think. He also doesn’t like to take the drugs prescribed by the prison’s medical department, because of the way they make him feel.

"That pill was so powerful, man... I didn't even know who I was."

Instead, Jones has found his own ways to cope. Uncuffed reporter Brian Thames talked to Jones about how he manages his depression without medication.

Uncuffed is produced by men at Solano State Prison. Learn more about them here.

Our radio training program at Solano State Prison is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. All content is approved by an information officer.

