Contra Costa's Mobile Vaccine Teams Deliver Shots To Hard-To-Reach Seniors

Over half of Californians 65 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a big milestone as we approach the anniversary of the lockdown. But this doesn't mean shots have been distributed equitably. Data shows that counties have disproportionately vaccinated white, wealthy people, not the Latinx and Black community members who have been hit harder by COVID-19.

Now, California recently announced it's reserving 40% of doses for disadvantaged communities. For weeks, Contra Costa County has been tackling equity on its own, bringing vaccines directly to hard to reach seniors. In this story, we tag along with the one of the county’s mobile vaccine team as they gave second doses seniors and their caregivers at a low-income apartment complex in Martinez.

Click the play button above to listen.