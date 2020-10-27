Comedy ‘Art’ @ SF Playhouse - SF Mime Troupe: The Beginning of the End - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe talks with director Bill English and the cast from the play ART, at SF Playhouse; Peter Robinson reflects on social isolating in the age of Covid-19; and we raise the virtual curtain of Open Air’s Corona Radio Theater for the Grand Finale of the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer podcast series Tales of the Resistance, Part One.

The final installment of Tales of the Resistance, the Mime troupe’s summer series of original political comedy radio plays, comes in two parts. This week’s episode, The Beginning of the End, will bring us through all of the tales so far. Will the Resistance become a Revolution? Or will the fascist corporate overlords maintain their control over the workers?

And: will Jade be able to take down Jamazon.com? Will Susie deliver the key that could cure Covid-19? Will Primo shine a light on the true darkness? Will Greg and Clya discover their true calling in this world?

Tune in to find out, this Thursday for The Beginning of the End, and again next week, November 5, for Part Two: The End of the Beginning!!!

From SF Playhouse, we talk to actors Johnny Moreno, Jomar Tagatac and Bobak Bakhtiari (pictured, L-R), as well as director Bill English, about their production of Art, a comedy which raises questions about art and friendship, by French playwright and novelist Yasmina Reza.

“In this time, when an upcoming election is showing how our nation has become divided into opposing camps, Art explores how we turn on each other. Are we who we think we are? Or are we who our friends think we are?”

On Broadway, Ms. Reza’s play Art received the 1998 Tony Award and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play. The London production of Art received a 1996-97 Olivier Award for Best Play.

The production by SF Playhouse was filmed live on stage at their downtown theater and will be presented as an on-demand video stream through November 7.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, shares his thoughts on Wandering in a Wireless World, social isolating in the age of Covid-19, and he recites two poems from listeners to make you smile…

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, October 29 at 1pm, and archived thereafter at this location. Listen now or anytime…