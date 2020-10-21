 Climate Change In Wine Country / Oakland Voters / Story Medicine Woman Tureeda Mikell | KALW

Climate Change In Wine Country / Oakland Voters / Story Medicine Woman Tureeda Mikell

By News Producer 23 minutes ago

Recent wildfires have made grapes in wine country unfit for consumption. Today, we hear from winemakers in Sonoma. Then, the managing editor of The Oaklandside discusses voter engagement in The Town. And, a long-time Oakland poet discusses the theme of spirituality in her first book.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.

Tags: 
Crosscurrents Podcast