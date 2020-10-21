Climate Change In Wine Country / Oakland Voters / Story Medicine Woman Tureeda Mikell

Recent wildfires have made grapes in wine country unfit for consumption. Today, we hear from winemakers in Sonoma. Then, the managing editor of The Oaklandside discusses voter engagement in The Town. And, a long-time Oakland poet discusses the theme of spirituality in her first book.
- Bottling Climate Change: How Higher Temps And Wildfires Will Alter California Wine Country (CapRadio)
- What Community Organizers Are Doing To Get Out The Vote In Oakland
- Poet Tureeda Mikell Uses Words To Heal And Push Back Against Injustice
