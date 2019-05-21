City Visions: Will psychedelics transform mental health care? [Rebroadcast]

Psychedelics are making a comeback. Is America ready? Host Ethan Elkind and guests explore the history and new therapeutic applications of psychedelic drugs.

How are these substances being used in the treatment of addiction, depression, anxiety and PTSD? Are we near a "post-prohibition era" and, if so, what does it look like?

Guests:

- Dr. Charles Grob, professor in the departments of psychiatry and pediatrics at the UCLA School of Medicine.

- Don Lattin, author of "Changing Our Minds: Psychedelic Sacraments and the New Psychotherapy", former staff writer for The San Francisco Chronicle.

