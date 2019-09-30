City Visions: Where is San Francisco's money going?

Did you know that San Francisco’s budget is bigger than the state of Arizona’s? And on par with Afghanistan’s? Why is San Francisco’s 12.2 billion dollar budget so big - and projected to grow even bigger next year?

Critics - including President Trump - are starting to call attention to our city’s challenges, from homelessness and housing to the drug addiction and mental health crises.

Shouldn’t our progressive city be good at solving these issues? Where is all that money going?

Producer: Wendy Holcombe

Former San Francisco Supervisor John Avalos - John represented District 11 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 2009 to 2017. He served as the Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee from 2009-2010.

Phillip Sprincin - Veteran of the US Marine Corp., Project Manager at WEBCOR builders, and author of the recent article on San Francisco’s budget in the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal entitled: “Where has all the money gone?”

Joe Eskanazi - Managing Editor of Mission Local and former senior editor at San Francisco Magazine. He has also written for SF Weekly, the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Examiner, and other publications.