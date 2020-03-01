City Visions: Special Presidential Primary Coverage

San Francisco heads to the polls Tuesday to choose the next Democratic nominee for President of the United States. Voters will also decide on important propositions ranging from funding renovations at City College and financing earthquake safety, to taxing vacant commercial properties.

Join host Ethan Elkind and guests as they dissect the ballot and discuss where the candidates stand on the issues that matter the most to California. What will your vote be?

Guests:

Nick Josefowitz, Director of Policy at SPUR, a non-profit research, education, and advocacy organization focused on issues of planning and governance in the bay area.

and

Cory Cook, Professor and political scientist as well as Vice Provost of academic programs at St Mary's College.

Produced by:

Gillian Emblad