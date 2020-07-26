City Visions: Racism in the workplace, musician Mia Pixley, and a COVID update

While protests against police violence are making headlines, less attention has been paid to an issue that affects the lives and livelihoods of black people every day... racism in the workplace. On our next program, we'll hear stories about how racism has persisted for working black Americans and consider ways to address it.

We'll also get the latest on covid in the Bay Area, and we'll chat with local cellist, composer, vocalist and clinical psychologist, Mia Pixley, who performs under the alias "Baeilou."

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney and Wendy Holcombe

Guests:

Erin Allday, Health reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Infectious disease specialist at UCSF

Dr. Laura Morgan Roberts, Professor of Practice at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. She has published over fifty research articles and edited three books, including "Race, Work and Leadership: New Perspectives on the Black Experience."

Precious Stroud, Founder of BlackFemaleProject, an Oakland-based organization devoted to supporting, telling stories of and empowering Black women facing structural racism and sexism in the workplace.

Mia Pixley, Ph.D, Cellist, songwriter and singer who performs under the alias "Baeilou" and graduated from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music with a Professional Studies Diploma for cello performance. Additionally, she is a licensed clinical psychologist.