Tonight at 7pm, host Ethan Elkind sits down with sujatha baliga, director of the Restorative Justice Project at Oakland-based Impact Justice.

sujatha is one of this year's recipients of the MacArthur "genius" grants and joins us to discuss her work expanding access to survivor-centered restorative justice strategies. How may this alternative to our punitive criminal justice system impact mass incarceration, recidivism and violence in California and beyond?