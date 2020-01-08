City Visions: Can we prevent history from repeating itself? Lessons from Japanese internment camps. 

Tonight, we explore the history of discrimination against Japanese Americans and immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. What parallels can be drawn between their experiences and today’s debate over immigration and national security?

We will follow the journey of Japanese immigrants from their arrival in the 1880’s through their internment during World War II. Was the Japanese American incarceration during the war the blueprint for today’s migrant detention camps? Has today’s debate over immigration and security really changed, or is history merely repeating itself?

Producer: Gillian Emblad

Guests:

Antonia Glenn, Director and producer of the documentary “The Ito Sisters”.

Jon Osaki, Director and producer of the documentary “Alternative facts: the Lies of Executive Order 9066.”

Evelyn Glenn, Professor of Asian American and Asian Diaspora studies at the Graduate school of UC Berkeley. Author of “Shades of Difference: Why Skin Color Matters”, “Unequal Freedom: How Race and Gender Shaped American Citizenship and Labor” and “Issei, Nisei, War Bride: Three Generations of Japanese American”.

Resources:

The Ito Sisters, a documentary by Antonia Glenn

Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066, a documentary by Jon Osaki