The Circle Left Contra Dance Goes Back In Time With A Twist

By Bonnie Chan 11 minutes ago
  • Photo by Bonnie Chan

In this week's Audiograph, we go dancing in Oakland. Contra is a social dance with roots in the kind of English country balls that you might have seen in "Pride and Prejudice," mixed with lots of moves familiar to square dancers, all set to live string band music.

DELL POWELL: The thing that's nice about the gender-neutral is you can dance with anyone.

Audiograph is a radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature, telling the story of where you live and the people who live there with you. The next Circle Left contra dance is this Friday, August 9 in downtown Oakland.

This story originally aired in August of 2016. Click the audio player above to listen.

