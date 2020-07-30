Cellist Joshua Mcclain’s Album Coming Home Is Both Magical And Personal

Cellist Joshua McClain composes songs that make listeners feel like they’re in another world. His mystical sound is a blend of electronica, classical, and rock. Joshua’s latest album "Coming Home" is inspired by the story archetype of the hero’s journey.

"What I try to do with the music is take people on a journey into themselves."

Watch Joshua McClain perform meditative sounds every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 8:30 a.m. on his Facebook page. He’s also performing online this Sunday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m.

