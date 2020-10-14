Cases Of COVID-19 Are Still Rising & Millions Are Unemployed While Relief Bill Stalls

On the next Your Call, we’ll get an update on COVID-19. According to the Covid Tracking Project, the US is averaging 48,000 new cases a day, the highest numbers since mid-August.

Public health experts have warned for months that fall and winter could lead to a spike in cases. Later in the show, we’ll discuss stalled COVID relief. The Trump administration has agreed to an additional $400 a week in unemployment benefits, but Democrats are still demanding $600 a week.

Guests:

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, epidemiologist and health economist

Jeff Schuhrke, lecturer at the University of Illinois & contributor to Work­ing In These Times

Web Resources:

Vox: America’s newest wave of Covid-19 cases, explained

The New York Times, Sheila Kaplan: White House Blocked C.D.C. From Requiring Masks on Public Transportation

In These Times Magazine, Jeff Schuhrke: The Nightmare Facing the Poor and Working Class If There’s Not Another Stimulus

CNBC, Greg Iacurci: Unemployment was supposed to be temporary. Now, it’s permanent for almost 4 million

Center on Budget and Policy: Tracking the COVID-19 Recession’s Effects on Food, Housing, and Employment Hardships