 Cases Of COVID-19 Are Still Rising & Millions Are Unemployed While Relief Bill Stalls | KALW
Cases Of COVID-19 Are Still Rising & Millions Are Unemployed While Relief Bill Stalls

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 4 hours ago
  • People wait in line for a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts on April 17.
    REUTERS/Brian Snyder

On the next Your Call, we’ll get an update on COVID-19. According to the Covid Tracking Project, the US is averaging 48,000 new cases a day, the highest numbers since mid-August.

Public health experts have warned for months that fall and winter could lead to a spike in cases. Later in the show, we’ll discuss stalled COVID relief. The Trump administration has agreed to an additional $400 a week in unemployment benefits, but Democrats are still demanding $600 a week.

Guests:

 

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, epidemiologist and health economist

 

Jeff Schuhrke, lecturer at the University of Illinois & contributor to Work­ing In These Times

 

Web Resources: 

Vox: America’s newest wave of Covid-19 cases, explained 

The New York Times, Sheila Kaplan: White House Blocked C.D.C. From Requiring Masks on Public Transportation 

In These Times Magazine, Jeff Schuhrke: The Nightmare Facing the Poor and Working Class If There’s Not Another Stimulus

CNBC, Greg Iacurci: Unemployment was supposed to be temporary. Now, it’s permanent for almost 4 million 

Center on Budget and Policy: Tracking the COVID-19 Recession’s Effects on Food, Housing, and Employment Hardships 

Tags: 
covid-19
Second Wave
stimulus bill
covid relief
covid tracking project
unemployment
housing insecurity
food insecurity
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding