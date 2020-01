Governor Gavin Newsom released his proposed budget in early January. It’s his second since he took office and, just like the first one, it focuses on education. Many public education advocates are applauding Newsom’s focus on equity, special education, and teacher quality. But California still ranks low compared to other states when it comes to public education spending.

