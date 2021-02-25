California Vaccine Update As The State Surpasses 50,000 Deaths

On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on California's COVID vaccine rollout as the state becomes the first in the country to surpass 50,000 deaths. Latinos, who make up 39 percent of the state population, accounted for 46 percent of California's deaths. Healthcare and vaccine equity continues to be a major concern.

According to the Los Angeles Times vaccine tracker, nearly 7.8 million shots have been administered in the state. Over 14 percent of California’s 40 million residents have now received at least one dose.

Yesterday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city has moved into Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout, making workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture eligible to get first doses. Breed says 80 percent of those eligible under phase 1A have been vaccinated so far.

Guest:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News and California Healthline who covers public health

Web Resources:

