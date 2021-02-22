California Is Now Vaccinating About A Million Residents A Week. But Is It Equitable?

As counties across the state speed up their vaccinations, the state is sticking to its guideline to give out doses primarily based on age. But, how are counties and the state making sure shots are distributed equitably within the framework? In this update, we hear what we can expect in the weeks ahead.

"When we talk about adults 65 and up, one of the opportunities is to think about older adults in all of our communities." - Denny Chan

