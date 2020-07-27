 California Legislature Is Back In Session | KALW

California Legislature Is Back In Session

By 45 minutes ago
  • The California State Assembly Room
    The California State Assembly Room
    David Monniaux / Wikimedia Commons

 

California lawmakers returned to work today after an extended summer recess. Officials were originally scheduled to resume the session on July 13 but postponed their return due to the pandemic.

This was the second time that the current legislative session was interrupted by COVID-19. Legislators return to Sacramento with a lot of contentious issues on their plates.

 

They are working on the state’s pandemic response with proposals that address a variety of coronavirus related concerns. Lawmakers are also considering bills to ban police from using controversial measures like tear gas and chokeholds. And, they are looking to amend the state budget so they can help school districts pay for distance learning programs in the fall. One proposal would shield districts from liability for students or staff who get infected after a school follows safety guidelines. 

 

 

All of this comes after the legislature already cut nearly 9% out of the new state budget to account for pandemic-related losses.

 

The current session is scheduled to end on August 31. That gives elected officials only five weeks to work on new bills. The tight calendar also means that most standing committees will only meet once. Some lawmakers hope to rectify this by asking Governor Gavin Newsom to call them back for a special session.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
california
government
Audio Academy 2020

Related Content

California Legislature Suspends Until April 13 Amid Outbreak

By Mar 17, 2020
Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo

Late Monday night, the California Legislature voted to suspend its work until April 13th due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library, this is the first such closure in 158 years. 

With COVID-19 Tests Backlogged, Long Delays Add To Confusion

By Jul 23, 2020
Flickr user The National Guard (CC BY 2.0)

By now, over four months into the shelter-in-place ordinance, you’ve probably swapped testing stories — or been on a Zoom call featuring questions such as: How did you get an appointment? Did it hurt? How long to get the test results?

Health Officers Sound Alarm As California Economy Reopens

By & Janie Har & Amy Taxin & AP Jun 24, 2020
Russ Allison Loar / Flickr / Creative Commons

Health officials in a San Francisco Bay Area county that was among the most aggressive in the nation in shutting down its economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus are warning of “worrisome” growing infections as California on Tuesday reported its highest daily infection rate to date and hospitalizations from the virus increase.