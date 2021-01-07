California Lawmakers At The Capitol / Vaccine Rollout / Shirley Weber

In today's show, California lawmakers describe their experience under attack at the U.S. Capitol. Then, we get an update on why the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slower than expected. And, we hear Shirley Weber's plans for her role as California's next Secretary of State. Plus, an episode from the New Arrivals podcast, featuring a local author.

