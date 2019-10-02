 California Governor Newsom Signs 17 New Bills Into Law | KALW
California Governor Newsom Signs 17 New Bills Into Law

This legislative session, California Governor Gavin Newsom had dozens of bills on his desk to consider signing into law. And the range of issues was wide, from police use of force, to water use, from vaccine exemptions to microchip implants in pets. Some he vetoed, others he signed. 

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Dustin Gardiner reports on the State Capitol. He talks about some of the big bills he’s been covering, and whether they were signed by the governor.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

