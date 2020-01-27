California Education Spending Inches Up From ‘Near The Bottom Of The Barrel’

Governor Gavin Newsom released his proposed budget in early January. It’s his second since he took office and, just like the first one, it focuses on education. Many public education advocates are applauding Newsom’s focus on equity, special education and teacher quality. But California still ranks low compared to other states when it comes to public education spending. And one-time increases aren’t going to change that.

"California really had gone down to near the bottom of the barrel of the 50 states, you know, lowest five," says John Affeldt, managing attorney at Public Advocates

