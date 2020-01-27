 California Education Spending Inches Up From ‘Near The Bottom Of The Barrel’ | KALW
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

California Education Spending Inches Up From ‘Near The Bottom Of The Barrel’

By 7 minutes ago
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a bill at Ethel I. Baker Elementary School in Sacramento in October 2019 to put a $15 bond on the ballot to upgrade California public school facilities.
    Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a bill at Ethel I. Baker Elementary School in Sacramento in October 2019 to put a $15 bond on the ballot to upgrade California public school facilities.
    Courtesy of the Office of the Governor

Governor Gavin Newsom released his proposed budget in early January. It’s his second since he took office and, just like the first one, it focuses on education. Many public education advocates are applauding Newsom’s focus on equity, special education and teacher quality. But California still ranks low compared to other states when it comes to public education spending. And one-time increases aren’t going to change that. 

"California really had gone down to near the bottom of the barrel of the 50 states, you know, lowest five," says John Affeldt, managing attorney at Public Advocates

Click the play button above to listen to the interview. Read more about Newsom’s K12 proposals here.

Tags: 
education
Gavin Newsom
Governor Newsom
policy
government

Related Content

Lead Plaintiff In Landmark Lawsuit Gets 2nd Chance At Education — At Age 60

By Dec 3, 2019
Lee Romney / KALW

This is part of an ongoing series “Learning While Black: The Fight For Equity In San Francisco Schools.”

It’s been 40 years since a landmark legal ruling led to a statewide ban on the IQ testing of black students for purposes of placement in special ed. Now, the lead plaintiff in that case, known as “Larry P,” is getting a second chance at an education.

A Decade Of Work Leads To Nearly 90 Percent Black Graduation Rate For SFUSD

By Jan 9, 2020
Lee Romney / KALW

This is part of an ongoing series “Learning While Black: The Fight For Equity In San Francisco Schools.”

San Francisco Unified’s graduation rate for African American students jumps to nearly 90 percent — well above the state average.

State Audit Of Program For Homeless Students Finds Undercount, Lack Of Oversight

By Dec 16, 2019
U.S. Department of Education

Federal law guarantees public school students experiencing homelessness a host of rights, to bring them educational stability. But a recent state audit found poor compliance and oversight across California.