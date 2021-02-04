California COVID Vaccine Update & What We Know About The New Strain

On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on the COVID vaccine rollout in California. According to the Los Angeles Times vaccine tracker, nearly 3.8 million doses have been administered in California, which is just 7 percent of the population.

We'll also discuss what we've learned about the contagious variants that have now been identified in the Bay Area. According to the CDC, at least 127 cases have been found in California so far.

Guest:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News & California Healthline

Web Resources: The Los Angeles Times: Tracking coronavirus vaccinations in California



Kaiser Health News, Anna Maria Barry-Jester: Can the US Keep Covid Variants in Check? Here’s What It Takes

The San Francisco Chronicle, Aidin Vaziri: California faces 'real' chance of another surge as coronavirus variants spread