California COVID Vaccine Update & San Francisco Moves Into Phase 1B

On this edition of Your Call, we are getting an update on California's COVID vaccine rollout. According to the LA Times vaccine tracker, nearly 7.8 million shots have been administered in the state. Over 14% of California’s 40 million residents have now received at least one dose.

Yesterday San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that we’ve moved into Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout, making workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture eligible to get first doses. Breed says that 80% of those eligible under phase 1A have been successfully vaccinated so far.

Guest:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News and California Healthline who covers public health

Web Resources:

Find out if you’re eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in California / book your appointment here

SF Chronicle: California COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker