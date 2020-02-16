 California To Apologize For Internment Of Japanese Americans | KALW

California To Apologize For Internment Of Japanese Americans

By AP 29 seconds ago
  • In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Les Ouchida holds a 1943 photo of himself, front row, center, and his siblings taken at the internment camp his family was moved to, as he poses at the permanent exhibit titled "UpRooted Japanese Americans in Wo
    In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Les Ouchida holds a 1943 photo of himself, front row, center, and his siblings taken at the internment camp his family was moved to, as he poses at the permanent exhibit titled "UpRooted Japanese Americans in Wo
    Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo

California legislators are expected to pass a resolution condemning the state’s role in the U.S. government’s internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive order in 1942 led to incarcerations at 10 camps, two in California. The Democratic assemblyman who introduced the resolution said the state would be apologizing for a time when "California led the racist anti-Japanese American movement.” The measure has bipartisan support, a rarity in the Legislature.

Tags: 
AP News

Related Content

Little And No Choice In Many Californian Legislative Races

By AP Feb 3, 2020
Michael Blood / AP Photo

Millions of Californians have little or no choice when it comes to choosing a state legislator this year. In 24 of the 100 districts on the March 3 primary election ballot, only candidates from one party are running. And in 15 of those districts, the incumbent lawmaker is unopposed.