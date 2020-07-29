CA Garment Workers Say They Still Lack Basic Protections After A Major COVID Outbreak

On this edition of Your Call, we'll get an update on COVID outbreaks among garment workers in Los Angeles. Many workers are making PPE, but say they still lack basic protections.

According to the Los Angeles Times, 300 garment workers at the Los Angeles Apparel Factory have tested positive. Officials say it's the worst outbreak of any business in the country.

We'll also get an update on CA SB1399, the Garment Worker Protection Act, which would guarantee garment workers the state's minimum wage. More than 45,000 people, mostly immigrant women, work 10 to 12 hours a day and make as little as $150 a week. California’s Assembly Labor committee is voting on the bill today.

Guest:

Marissa Nuncio, director of the Garment Worker Center

Web Resources:

SB1399: The Garment Worker Protection Act

LA Times, Leila Miller: Workers vanished as coronavirus swept through L.A. Apparel. Colleagues struggled for answers

Pandemic Worsens Long-Standing Issues in Garment Industry