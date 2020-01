It’s a new year and that means new laws are on the books in California. And they are varied, dealing with everything from rent control, to maternity health, from police use of force, to online privacy.

It's a lot and can be confusing. That’s why CalMatters has compiled a break down of each new law, and even a playlist of one-minute explainer videos.

CalMatters political reporter Laurel Rosenhall breaks some of the key laws down.

Click the play button above to listen to the full interview.